Woodstock Corp Has $2.23 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,220.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $783.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $561.71 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $769.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.



