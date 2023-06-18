Woodstock Corp Has $322,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

