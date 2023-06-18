Woodstock Corp Invests $222,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $135.65 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.