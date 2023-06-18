Woodstock Corp Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after acquiring an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

