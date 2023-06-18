Woodstock Corp Sells 62 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $204.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.