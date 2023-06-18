Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Cap of $627.55 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $247.03 or 0.00929134 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $627.55 million and $59.42 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,540,321 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

