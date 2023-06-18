WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

WW International Stock Performance

WW International stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Insider Activity

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Recommended Stories

