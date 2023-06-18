X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.859 per share on Monday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.2 %

USOI opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $114.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000.

