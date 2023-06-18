XSGD (XSGD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $661,327.32

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002826 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $66.11 million and approximately $661,327.32 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

