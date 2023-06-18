XYO 1-Day Volume Reaches $377,106.48 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $44.70 million and approximately $377,106.48 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.23 or 1.00013642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00338299 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $384,852.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

