YES WORLD (YES) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $353,796.16

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $353,796.16 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

