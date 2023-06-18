Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the technology company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.10 and its 200 day moving average is $173.60. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 124,804 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.