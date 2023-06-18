Zacks Research Comments on Allegion plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.60. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

