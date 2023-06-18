ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.72

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.72 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.44). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.46), with a volume of 223,209 shares trading hands.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37. The company has a market cap of £114.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,671.43, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.71.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

