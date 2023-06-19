0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.0897

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $734,438.53 and approximately $113,092.38 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

