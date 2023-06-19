1,032 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $290.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.19.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

