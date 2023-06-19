12,050 Shares in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

