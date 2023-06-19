15,038 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 111,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

