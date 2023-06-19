15,573 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,944. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

