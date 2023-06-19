1,675 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.64 and its 200-day moving average is $205.47. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

