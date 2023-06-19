3,794 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Linde comprises approximately 1.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 526,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $375.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.12 and its 200 day moving average is $345.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

