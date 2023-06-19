44,335 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,121,000 after acquiring an additional 205,754 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,283,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after buying an additional 357,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

