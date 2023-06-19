507,655 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 507,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 1.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.33 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

