6,055 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. 3,558,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

