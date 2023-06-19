69,300 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 2.29% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.