7,269 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITB opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

