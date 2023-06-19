8,697 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $131.30 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

