A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

