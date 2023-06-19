A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $157,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $157,761.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares in the company, valued at $839,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,053 over the last 90 days. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 961,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 3,523.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 885,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 860,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 745,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,606. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

