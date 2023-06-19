Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

AKR stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.48. 1,756,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.