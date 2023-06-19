Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.58.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,115. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

