ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 6,884 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $117,509.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 956,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,493.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 24,748 shares of company stock worth $464,474 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $162,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

ACR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,544. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 112.06, a current ratio of 112.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

