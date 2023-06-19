Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 44682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Actual Experience Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Actual Experience news, insider Barry Hoffman bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,753.75). In other news, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 210,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100.05 ($2,627.69). Also, insider Barry Hoffman purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,753.75). Insiders have acquired 659,248 shares of company stock valued at $659,248 over the last three months. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Further Reading

