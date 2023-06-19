Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro Trading Up 1.0 %

AGRO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 461,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.26 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

