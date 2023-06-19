Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) had its target price increased by HSBC from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

