Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HSBC from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.06.

Shares of AMD opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

