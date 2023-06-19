Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.19.

AAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$128.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.6802974 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

