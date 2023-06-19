aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $160.67 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $160.67 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002877 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,904,541 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

