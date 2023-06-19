Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $54.05. 1,206,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $56.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

