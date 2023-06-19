Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $69.43 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

