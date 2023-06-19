Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $617.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,294.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

