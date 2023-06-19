Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 11.5% in May

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

AEM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,389. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $285,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $115,913,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.