Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Head-To-Head Survey

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.62 billion 3.85 $523.67 million $2.86 31.99 OptimizeRx $62.45 million 4.11 -$11.44 million ($0.79) -18.97

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 12.50% 14.63% 7.60% OptimizeRx -22.79% -9.27% -8.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akamai Technologies and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 5 7 0 2.46 OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $101.06, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.09%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats OptimizeRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

