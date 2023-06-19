Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.1 %

AKZOY opened at $26.21 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

Separately, ING Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.56.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.