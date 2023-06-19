Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.2 %

ALB stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,842. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average is $228.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Albemarle by 177.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

