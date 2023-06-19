Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $145.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.