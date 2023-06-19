Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $145.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.42.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09.
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
