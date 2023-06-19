Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,455. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.