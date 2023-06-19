AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Update

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 105,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,764,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,332,284 shares in the company, valued at $206,931,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,649,766 shares of company stock worth $48,912,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

