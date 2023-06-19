Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Up 9.7% in May

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 23,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,434,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.