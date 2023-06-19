Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ameren alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. 2,814,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.40. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

