American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,317,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,271. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.